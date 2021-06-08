See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. George Dowdy, OD

Optometry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Dowdy, OD is an Optometrist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri College Of Optometry.

Dr. Dowdy works at Optical Expressions in Creve Coeur, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optical Expressions
    12422 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 579-0909
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 08, 2021
    Dr. Dowdy is very knowledgeable, professional, and friendly. He gave me the time I needed to get the very best vision in my new pair of glasses. I would recommend him to anyone!
    Jonathan — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. George Dowdy, OD

    • Optometry
    • 3 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285252262
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri College Of Optometry
    • Truman State University, Kirksville, Mo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Dowdy, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dowdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dowdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dowdy works at Optical Expressions in Creve Coeur, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dowdy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowdy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

