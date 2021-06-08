Dr. George Dowdy, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dowdy, OD
Overview
Dr. George Dowdy, OD is an Optometrist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri College Of Optometry.
Dr. Dowdy works at
Locations
Optical Expressions12422 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 579-0909
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dowdy is very knowledgeable, professional, and friendly. He gave me the time I needed to get the very best vision in my new pair of glasses. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. George Dowdy, OD
- Optometry
- 3 years of experience
- English
- 1285252262
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri College Of Optometry
- Truman State University, Kirksville, Mo
Dr. Dowdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowdy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dowdy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowdy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdy.
