George Coviello has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
George Coviello, LPC
Overview
George Coviello, LPC is a Counselor in Alexandria, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 801 N Pitt St Ste 113, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 780-3543
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with George Coviello?
George is a great compassionate, knowledgeable, caring and effective counselor.
About George Coviello, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1518977990
Frequently Asked Questions
George Coviello accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
George Coviello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed George Coviello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Coviello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Coviello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Coviello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.