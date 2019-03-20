See All Chiropractors in Grand Rapids, MI
George Coroneos, CH Icon-share Share Profile

George Coroneos, CH

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

George Coroneos, CH is a Chiropractor in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Marilyn Spanski, CHIRMD
Marilyn Spanski, CHIRMD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    3351 Claystone St SE Ste G15, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-4440

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with George Coroneos?

Mar 20, 2019
Very helpful and caring Dr and staff.
— Mar 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: George Coroneos, CH
How would you rate your experience with George Coroneos, CH?
  • Likelihood of recommending George Coroneos to family and friends

George Coroneos' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with George Coroneos

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about George Coroneos, CH.

About George Coroneos, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649319955
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

George Coroneos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

George Coroneos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed George Coroneos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Coroneos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Coroneos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Coroneos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you George Coroneos, CH?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.