Dr. George Cornali, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Cornali, DC
Overview
Dr. George Cornali, DC is a Chiropractor in El Paso, TX.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3021 Trawood Dr # 1A, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 857-2282
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornali?
Absolute perfect care and help. Thank you so much, Dr. Cornali!!!
About Dr. George Cornali, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1215908546
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.