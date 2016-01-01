Dr. Carnevale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Carnevale, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Carnevale, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. Carnevale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Production Healthcare1050 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 773-8820
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carnevale?
About Dr. George Carnevale, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1013939032
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carnevale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carnevale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carnevale works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carnevale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carnevale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carnevale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carnevale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.