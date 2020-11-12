See All Physicians Assistants in Sarasota, FL
George Anderson, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

George Anderson, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL. 

George Anderson works at Milam Bogart Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milam Bogart Dermatology
    7400 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 364-8220
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 12, 2020
    Visited him today. My first visit. He far exceeded my expectations.
    Kristey Nielsen Richardson — Nov 12, 2020
    About George Anderson, MPAS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801320130
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    George Anderson, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if George Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    George Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    George Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    George Anderson works at Milam Bogart Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on George Anderson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed George Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

