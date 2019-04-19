Dr. Leavesley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georganna Leavesley, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Georganna Leavesley, PHD is a Counselor in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Leavesley works at
A Home Care Alternative of Greater New Orleans LLC137 N Clark St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 483-1025
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
She is an amazing women who has helped me to get through some extremely difficult things in life. She’s completely non judgmental and very caring.
- Counseling
- English
- 1356492664
Dr. Leavesley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leavesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leavesley works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavesley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavesley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.