Geoffrey Ludford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Geoffrey Ludford, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Geoffrey Ludford, LMFT is a Counselor in Portsmouth, VA.
Geoffrey Ludford works at
Locations
-
1
Tangent Labs LLC3300 Academy Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 483-6404
- 2 4041 Taylor Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 483-6404
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing therapist, highly recommend. being seeing Dr. Ludford for over a year now and truly appreciate the help he has given me.
About Geoffrey Ludford, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1205888393
Frequently Asked Questions
Geoffrey Ludford accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Geoffrey Ludford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Geoffrey Ludford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geoffrey Ludford.
