Geo Mathew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Geo Mathew, PA-C
Overview
Geo Mathew, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Geo Mathew works at
Locations
Ramesh C Gupta MD1408 Commercial Way, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-4455
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Geo Mathew was very sincere and thorough in taking my experiences and records from other doctors and rounding them into an explanation. I've been waiting years to see this doctor and it was very refreshing to say the least.
About Geo Mathew, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215990205
Frequently Asked Questions
Geo Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Geo Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geo Mathew.
