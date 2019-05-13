Genola Spoonhour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Genola Spoonhour, LMFT
Overview
Genola Spoonhour, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2155 W March Ln Ste 1D, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 473-4211
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Genola Spoonhour?
Genola is the best marriage and individual therapist I’ve had the pleasure of working with. She is kind, compassionate, and great at her job. I recommend her to everyone I know that is in need of a therapist (which is most people these days)
About Genola Spoonhour, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1063584662
Frequently Asked Questions
Genola Spoonhour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Genola Spoonhour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Genola Spoonhour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Genola Spoonhour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Genola Spoonhour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Genola Spoonhour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.