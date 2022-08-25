Dr. Genny Vo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genny Vo, OD
Overview
Dr. Genny Vo, OD is an Optometrist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Vo works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Lapalco4225 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 371-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vo?
Dr. Vo is an amazing, kind, extremely professional. She did not rush. She took her time to explain my visit.
About Dr. Genny Vo, OD
- Optometry
- English, Vietnamese
- 1710353719
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vo works at
Dr. Vo speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.