Genna Barnett, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Genna Barnett, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Genna Barnett works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia (FKA Cornerstone Medical Center).

Locations

  1. 1
    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2501 CITICO AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 697-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 01, 2022
Very happy to discuss any issues. Did not rush the visit at all.
Karen — Jul 01, 2022
Photo: Genna Barnett, APN
About Genna Barnett, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063736551
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Genna Barnett, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Genna Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Genna Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Genna Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Genna Barnett works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Genna Barnett’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Genna Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Genna Barnett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Genna Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Genna Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
