See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Genevieve Cardona, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Genevieve Cardona, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Genevieve Cardona, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Genevieve Cardona works at Family Medicine PC in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine PC
    3825 Eubank Blvd NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 292-8575
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Genevieve Cardona?

    Jul 20, 2022
    I’ve been going to Family Medical and seeing Genny for quite a few years. I have always been very happy with Genny’s attentiveness to my needs, concerns. And the staff has always been very friendly. I highly recommend them and especially Genny C.
    Larry — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Genevieve Cardona, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Genevieve Cardona, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Genevieve Cardona to family and friends

    Genevieve Cardona's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Genevieve Cardona

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Genevieve Cardona, CNP.

    About Genevieve Cardona, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558799080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Genevieve Cardona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Genevieve Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Genevieve Cardona works at Family Medicine PC in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Genevieve Cardona’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Genevieve Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Genevieve Cardona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Genevieve Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Genevieve Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Genevieve Cardona, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.