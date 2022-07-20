Genevieve Cardona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Genevieve Cardona, CNP
Offers telehealth
Genevieve Cardona, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Genevieve Cardona works at
Family Medicine PC3825 Eubank Blvd NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 292-8575
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been going to Family Medical and seeing Genny for quite a few years. I have always been very happy with Genny’s attentiveness to my needs, concerns. And the staff has always been very friendly. I highly recommend them and especially Genny C.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558799080
Genevieve Cardona accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Genevieve Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Genevieve Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Genevieve Cardona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Genevieve Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Genevieve Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.