Genevie Kneir accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Genevie Kneir
Overview
Genevie Kneir is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3035 S Maryland Pkwy # 110, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 857-8800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Genevie Kneir?
About Genevie Kneir
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760922017
Frequently Asked Questions
Genevie Kneir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Genevie Kneir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Genevie Kneir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Genevie Kneir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Genevie Kneir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.