Geneva Salinas
Overview
Geneva Salinas is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Geneva Salinas works at
Locations
Rio Grande Medical Group4371 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 532-8900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Geneva Salinas
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952832024
