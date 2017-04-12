Geneva Record, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geneva Record is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Geneva Record, NP
Geneva Record, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ringgold, GA.
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 200, Ringgold, GA 30736 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Nurse Record, like all of the staff at TCFPA, was helpful, concerned and addressed my issues right away.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1003297078
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Geneva Record has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Geneva Record using Healthline FindCare.
Geneva Record has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Geneva Record works at
2 patients have reviewed Geneva Record. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geneva Record.
