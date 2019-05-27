Geneva Gray, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geneva Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Geneva Gray, LPC
Overview
Geneva Gray, LPC is a Counselor in Snellville, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2330 Scenic Hwy S Ste 314, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 559-9919
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray has been a life saver for me. I’ve been to numerous therapists and I couldn’t quite make the connection I needed in order to make the progress I so desperately needed. This changed once I had my first session with her. She is amazing and truly genuine. I can say I finally have the perfect therapist for me.
About Geneva Gray, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003068529
Frequently Asked Questions
Geneva Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Geneva Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Geneva Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geneva Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geneva Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geneva Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.