Dr. Gene Lund, OD
Overview
Dr. Gene Lund, OD is an Optometrist in Easton, PA.
Dr. Lund works at
Locations
National Vision Inc.3722 Easton Nazareth Hwy, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 253-6476Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday10:30am - 7:30pmThursday10:30am - 7:30pmFriday10:30am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- March Vision Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor! Easy to work with, always professional, answers every single little question with detail and care!! Office staff are off the charts AMAZING!
About Dr. Gene Lund, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1780664003
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lund accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lund works at
Dr. Lund speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.