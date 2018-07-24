Dr. Dematteo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gene Dematteo, DC
Overview
Dr. Gene Dematteo, DC is a Chiropractor in Beverly, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 38 Enon St Ste 4, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-8778
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dematteo?
Dr. Dematteo is a great chiropractor. He listens and makes the adjustments to get your pain reduced. I went to him with back pain stemming from a severe herniation at L4/L5. After seeing Dr. Dematteo I noticed approximately a 50% reduction in pain, which allowed me to actually get around and live. After continued treatment, he has helped me maintain and even improve further. Gene will make recommendations for your lifestyle and possible supplements, in the event you want to consider them.
About Dr. Gene Dematteo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1023086097
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dematteo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dematteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dematteo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dematteo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dematteo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dematteo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.