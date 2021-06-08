Dr. Connally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gena Connally, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gena Connally, PHD is a Psychologist in Macon, GA.
Dr. Connally works at
Locations
Nancy Paulk Mobley584 Arlington Pl, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-1472
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Connally is really thorough. The atmosphere in her office is very calming. My son has great progress with each session. She is very nice and does at great job giving advice to better our family life.
About Dr. Gena Connally, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1336287275
Dr. Connally accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Connally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connally.
