Dr. Gayle Fay, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gayle Fay, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Fay works at
Locations
Language and Behavior Services, P.S.2375 130th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 452-8036
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fay is very much a professional. I wasn't in search of a doctor who was warm and fussy but someone knowledgeable and able to explain what the discoveries of my sons test results. She shoots straights, she is direct and doesn't sugar coat the test results. I appreciate her telling it like it is and doesn't shy away from being there for the concerning parent to listen and make sure she answers their questions of concern. Dr. Fay is amazingly knowledgeable in her specialize field. My son and family have truly benefited from Dr. Fay's direction and recommendations. Thank you, Dr. Fay!!!!
About Dr. Gayle Fay, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1720126980
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fay accepts Anthem and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fay.
