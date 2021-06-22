See All Nurse Practitioners in Roseville, CA
Gay Medrano, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Gay Medrano, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA. 

Gay Medrano works at Roseville Urgent Care in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roseville Urgent Care
    3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 797-4715
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Gay Medrano, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518069889
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gay Medrano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gay Medrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gay Medrano works at Roseville Urgent Care in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Gay Medrano’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Gay Medrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gay Medrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gay Medrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gay Medrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

