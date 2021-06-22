Gay Medrano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gay Medrano, NP
Gay Medrano, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA.
Roseville Urgent Care3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4715
- MultiPlan
WOW! What a breath of fresh air! She is very warm, caring, and thorough. We feel so blessed to be working with her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518069889
Gay Medrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Gay Medrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gay Medrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gay Medrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gay Medrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.