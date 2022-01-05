Gay Lentfer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gay Lentfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gay Lentfer, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gay Lentfer, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN.
Locations
North Memorial Health Urgent Care9855 Hospital Dr Ste 102B, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My husband daughter and I have been seeing Gay for many years, she is amazing! Smart and friendly and takes great care of all of us. I have recommended her to many people
About Gay Lentfer, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1104891100
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Gay Lentfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gay Lentfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Gay Lentfer using Healthline FindCare.
Gay Lentfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Gay Lentfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gay Lentfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gay Lentfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gay Lentfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.