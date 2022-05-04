Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gavriel Gavrielov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Brooklyn, NY.
Crown Heights921 E New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 778-0485
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I was accused of a crime I didn't commit and served time for it until information came out about my innocence. However, the psychological damage was already done, and it included hallucinations, paranoia, hypervigelance, flashbacks, avoiding crowds and much more. Gavriel helped me through each of my symptoms in a process of 14 years of therapy. But now, I'm free! I have a job, am married, sleep well, and am on my way to having my first baby. Thank you forever Gavriel.
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1366607723
- Touro College
