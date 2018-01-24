Gary Zachariah, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gary Zachariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gary Zachariah, PSY
Overview
Gary Zachariah, PSY is a Psychologist in West Hartford, CT.
Gary Zachariah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychological Health Associates LLC345 N Main St Ste 302, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 233-9772
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gary Zachariah?
Initially I met Dr. Gary Zachariah for an my child. He had come highly recommended by an APRN whom I knew very well. I was so impressed with him that I began having sessions. He is a great listener, empathetic and a wonderful counselor. Many times I faced some highly emotional situations, and Dr. Zachariah was there to help me. He made time for me to call him early in the morning when I was facing several difficult major surgeries. I saw him in West Hartford. He is very compassionate.
About Gary Zachariah, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1265453476
Frequently Asked Questions
Gary Zachariah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gary Zachariah accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gary Zachariah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gary Zachariah works at
7 patients have reviewed Gary Zachariah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gary Zachariah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gary Zachariah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gary Zachariah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.