Gary Zachariah, PSY

Psychology
Gary Zachariah, PSY is a Psychologist in West Hartford, CT. 

Gary Zachariah works at PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH ASSOCIATES in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Psychological Health Associates LLC
    345 N Main St Ste 302, West Hartford, CT 06117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 233-9772
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jan 24, 2018
    Initially I met Dr. Gary Zachariah for an my child. He had come highly recommended by an APRN whom I knew very well. I was so impressed with him that I began having sessions. He is a great listener, empathetic and a wonderful counselor. Many times I faced some highly emotional situations, and Dr. Zachariah was there to help me. He made time for me to call him early in the morning when I was facing several difficult major surgeries. I saw him in West Hartford. He is very compassionate.
    DF in Farmington, CT — Jan 24, 2018
    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1265453476
    Gary Zachariah, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gary Zachariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gary Zachariah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gary Zachariah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gary Zachariah works at PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH ASSOCIATES in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Gary Zachariah’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Gary Zachariah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gary Zachariah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gary Zachariah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gary Zachariah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

