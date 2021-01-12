Dr. Gary Whiting, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Whiting, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Whiting, PHD is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Whiting works at
Locations
Rehab. Therapy Resources Inc.8607 Wurzbach Rd Ste V104, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 697-3300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whiting?
Absolutely the BEST! Compassionate, caring and genuine. God bless you Dr. WHiting for all that you do.
About Dr. Gary Whiting, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1750446878
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiting works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.
