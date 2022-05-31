Dr. Volkell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Volkell, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Volkell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Volkell works at
Locations
-
1
Medstar Test9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-7320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Volkell?
Dr. Volkell is a quintessential professional who consistently gives his patients the highest level of medical expertise and clinical compassion! He is a “A Shelf” doctor meriting the highest of praises! Great Job!
About Dr. Gary Volkell, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1679937338
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volkell accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volkell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volkell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Volkell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volkell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volkell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volkell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.