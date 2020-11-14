Dr. Vidor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Vidor, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Vidor, PHD is a Psychologist in La Canada, CA.
Locations
- 1 1313 Foothill Blvd Ste 10, La Canada, CA 91011 Directions (818) 790-0110
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vidor is a gem. I work in mental health and have been exposed to the practice of many providers and he stands out among the many. I was a patient of his for a period of time and he was incredibly impactful to my life. He walked me into ways of seeing things I had not seen before. He genuinely helped in life and I’m thankful for him.
About Dr. Gary Vidor, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902872872
