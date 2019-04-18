Dr. Strahle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Downey, CA.
Dr. Strahle works at
Locations
-
1
Sir Thomas More Marriage & Family Clinic10630 Downey Ave Ste 200, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 862-9919
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strahle?
I first saw Dr. Strahle 30 years ago regarding a teenage daughter of mine. Then several yrs later I went back to him for some codependent issues I have. He was Kind throughout the process of helping me realize issues I really needed to work on and I continue to work on them. I highly recommend Dr. Strahle for any type of therapy. He is compassionate and hospitalized me Which I’m grateful for. Somethings we just don’t want to look at. He saved my life. Literally. Thank you Dr. Strahle. God Bless
About Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1194945345
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strahle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strahle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strahle works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Strahle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strahle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strahle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strahle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.