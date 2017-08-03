Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Solomon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Solomon, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, attentive and kind
About Dr. Gary Solomon, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.