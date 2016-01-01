See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Brownsburg, IN
Overview

Gary Shaw, CHIRMD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. 

Gary Shaw works at Dr. G. Lyman Shaw in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. G. Lyman Shaw
    17 Motif Blvd, Brownsburg, IN 46112
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1114017084
