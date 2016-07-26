Dr. Selbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Selbert, OD
Overview
Dr. Gary Selbert, OD is an Optometrist in Amsterdam, NY.
Locations
- 1 42 E Main St, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-2480
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I do not hand out gold stars like candy, but this guy deserves 5 and probably another. My very first appointment with him was today, and to say I was impressed is an understatement. He is professional but has a sense of humor, very helpful, thorough and knows his stuff. I am 50 years old and have had eye issues since the age of 12 so I've been to my share of eye doctors. Hands down, the only one I would (and am) taking time out to write a positive review about.
About Dr. Gary Selbert, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1053444950
Dr. Selbert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Selbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.