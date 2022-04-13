Gary Santucci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gary Santucci, ED.S
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gary Santucci, ED.S is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davie, FL.
Gary Santucci works at
Locations
Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC4801 S University Dr Ste 115, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 474-1119
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Mr. Santucci for the better part of 4 years, give or take. I'm still a work in progress, but I'm further along now than I would be without his care. Great listener and very friendly!
About Gary Santucci, ED.S
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1174676019
