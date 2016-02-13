Dr. Gary Sacks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Sacks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Sacks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2301 NW Thurman St Ste B, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 227-4240
Ratings & Reviews
He knows how to ask difficult questions in such a way I'm not reserved to answer them. One of the few people I felt comfortable with. He wasn't fake and listened. He's one of the good ones.
About Dr. Gary Sacks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801971445
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
