Dr. Gary Reid, DC
Overview
Dr. Gary Reid, DC is a Chiropractor in Medford, OR.
Locations
Gary M. Reid Dcpc2009 Aero Way Ste 101, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-4237
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reid is wonderful! Great listener and bedside manner. He did what no other chiropractor has done in all my years of seeing chiropractors he fixed my problem. Front office and staff are friendly and respectful. I was able to get an appointment the same day. Excellent would recommend to all my friends and family. A+
About Dr. Gary Reid, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1336175314
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
