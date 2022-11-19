See All Chiropractors in Commack, NY
Dr. Gary Olson, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Olson, DC

Chiropractic
5 (236)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gary Olson, DC is a Chiropractor in Commack, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Mather Hospital.

Dr. Olson works at Dr. Gary Olson DC PC in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Gary Olson Dc PC
    285 Commack Rd Ste 10, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-0917
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Active Release Technique
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Active Release Technique
Acupuncture
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 236 ratings
    Patient Ratings (236)
    5 Star
    (229)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?

    Nov 19, 2022
    Did a wonderful job treating me from my accident and helping me walk again
    — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Olson, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Olson, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olson to family and friends

    Dr. Olson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Olson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Olson, DC.

    About Dr. Gary Olson, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659454536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CW Post
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Olson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson works at Dr. Gary Olson DC PC in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Olson’s profile.

    236 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Olson, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.