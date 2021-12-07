Dr. Narkaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Narkaus, OD
Overview
Dr. Gary Narkaus, OD is an Optometrist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Narkaus works at
Locations
-
1
Newark Vision500 Springfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 623-5825
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narkaus?
The staff is very professional and Dr. Narkaus is always accomadating!
About Dr. Gary Narkaus, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1376567198
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narkaus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narkaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narkaus works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Narkaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narkaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narkaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narkaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.