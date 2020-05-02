Overview

Dr. Gary Morgan, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Morgan works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott Valley in Prescott Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.