Dr. Gary Marcus, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Gary Marcus, PHD is a Psychologist in Kent, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1851 Central Pl S Ste 204, Kent, WA 98030 (425) 235-7219
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I came to Dr. Marcus for help with what I felt were a ton of issues. Instead, Dr. Marcus took the time and explained things to me in detail. I have to say that in the short time I've been his patient I feel better about myself and the things I am going through. He listens to understand and he is empathetic while doing it. I am learning a lot and making changes left and right. I am so grateful I have the opportunity to work with such a knowledgeable and kind individual. Dr. Marcus is a true blessing in my life. I cannot express the gratitude I have for him and his work. I get to talk and talk and talk, and he still pulls something out of his "hat", and when he does I am learning more and more about me and why I do what I do. It's always a pleasure to work with Dr. Marcus and I am always excited for our visits. I recommend Dr. Marcus- go and check him out. He is pretty phenomenal.
    Rene — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Marcus, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124141007
