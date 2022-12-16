Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Marcus, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Marcus, PHD is a Psychologist in Kent, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1851 Central Pl S Ste 204, Kent, WA 98030 Directions (425) 235-7219
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcus?
I came to Dr. Marcus for help with what I felt were a ton of issues. Instead, Dr. Marcus took the time and explained things to me in detail. I have to say that in the short time I've been his patient I feel better about myself and the things I am going through. He listens to understand and he is empathetic while doing it. I am learning a lot and making changes left and right. I am so grateful I have the opportunity to work with such a knowledgeable and kind individual. Dr. Marcus is a true blessing in my life. I cannot express the gratitude I have for him and his work. I get to talk and talk and talk, and he still pulls something out of his "hat", and when he does I am learning more and more about me and why I do what I do. It's always a pleasure to work with Dr. Marcus and I am always excited for our visits. I recommend Dr. Marcus- go and check him out. He is pretty phenomenal.
About Dr. Gary Marcus, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1124141007
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.