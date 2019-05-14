Overview

Dr. Gary Lee, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Lee works at Hughes, McDaniel & Associates in Hendersonville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.