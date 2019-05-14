See All Clinical Psychologists in Hendersonville, TN
Clinical Psychology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Lee, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Lee works at Hughes, McDaniel & Associates in Hendersonville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coop Hughes & Associates Plc.
    131 Sanders Ferry Rd Ste 203, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 822-1222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 14, 2019
    I had only been to one other therapist, and she was awful. I saw Gary in 2010-11. I immediately felt like he understood my issues and would be truthful and straight forward in his approach. This was what I was looking for. He got me over a very very big speed bump in my life, and now I have the chance to tell others how good he is. He IS straight forward, but he is compassionate, while at the same time careful to make sure you do not become dependent on him. His approach is to help you find your own truth and to guide you toward making your own independent, authentic, healthy choices for your life. I still think back often to things he told me as far as coping skills that have stayed with me even all these years later. He also saw my son briefly, and we are both healthy and happy. Our whole family is in a good place and he had a hand in that. For that I am forever grateful. To sum up this review, he is good-very very good.
    About Dr. Gary Lee, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932280674
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Lee, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Hughes, McDaniel & Associates in Hendersonville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

