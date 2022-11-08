Dr. Gary Lake, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lake, OD
Overview
Dr. Gary Lake, OD is an Optometrist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Lake works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Jack R Nizewitz & Dr Gary J Lake, OD, PC., MIddletown, NY200 Midway Park Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 343-6919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MVP Health Care
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lake?
The staff is extremely friendly and make you feel welcome. Appointment was on time and Dr. Lake is so kind and doesn't rush. He explains everything in detail and makes sure you understand it. Same goes for the staff. Picking frames was so much fun. The assistant was so helpful. I truly have never ever had a bad experience here. I have been going to Dr. Lake for over 10 years and highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Gary Lake, OD
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902884695
Education & Certifications
- Feinbloom Low Vision Center
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Ithaca College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.