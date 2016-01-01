Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Koch, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Koch, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Beaver, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 500 Market St Ste 204B, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 728-6670
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koch?
About Dr. Gary Koch, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1861845208
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.