Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Kelley, PHD is a Psychologist in Solon, OH. They completed their fellowship with National Board For Certified Clinical Hypnotherapists Certified Diplomate In Clinical Hypnotherapy
Solon Office33595 Bainbridge Rd Ste 102, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 892-5533
- Euclid Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- UH Bedford Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Excellent Doctor. Thoughtful and caring. Has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Gary Kelley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1013028653
- National Board For Certified Clinical Hypnotherapists Certified Diplomate In Clinical Hypnotherapy
- Summit County Public Schools
