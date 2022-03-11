Dr. Gary Kaake, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kaake, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Kaake, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Lakewood, CO.
Dr. Kaake works at
Locations
Gary L. Kaake Psyd PC8790 W Colfax Ave Ste 250, Lakewood, CO 80215 Directions (303) 234-0827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaake has completely changed my life - for the better! I have seen many mental health professionals and Dr. Kaake is truly the best of the best. The thing that sets Dr. Kaake apart from others is that he had me do tangible work and held me accountable. Dr. Kaake gave me the tools to handle difficult situations by MYSELF. Dr. Kaake is honest, kind, gentle, practices a holistic approach, a great listener, and a person who is truly on your side - he wants to see you succeed. I have recommended Dr. Kaake to so many of my friends. He is the best!
About Dr. Gary Kaake, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaake works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaake.
