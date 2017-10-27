Gary Jeandron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gary Jeandron, MFT
Overview
Gary Jeandron, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Palm Desert, CA.
Gary Jeandron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scion Counseling LLC43585 Monterey Ave Ste 4, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 345-8300Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gary Jeandron?
Gary was very helpful to us and we always left our sessions with him closer than we were before. I highly recommend him.
About Gary Jeandron, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1003248014
Frequently Asked Questions
Gary Jeandron accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gary Jeandron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gary Jeandron works at
6 patients have reviewed Gary Jeandron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gary Jeandron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gary Jeandron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gary Jeandron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.