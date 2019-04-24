See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Gary Goberville, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gary Goberville, OD

Optometry
2 (35)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gary Goberville, OD is an Optometrist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Goberville works at Eyesite Vision Center in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melissa Amundson, OD
Dr. Melissa Amundson, OD
8 (34)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Site Vision Center Inc
    2344 N UNIVERSITY DR, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 344-3937
  2. 2
    Eyesite Vision Center
    9874 YAMATO RD, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 479-1411
  3. 3
    Eye Site Vision Center II Inc
    2490 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 943-3779

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goberville?

    Apr 24, 2019
    Would recommend to everyone dr Goberville extremely knowledgeable and professional with compassion. Staff goes above and beyond to help with perfect ft great glasses affordable prices and doing all the work for you! Thank you so much. Have been going here for 8 years.
    — Apr 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Goberville, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Goberville, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goberville to family and friends

    Dr. Goberville's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goberville

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Goberville, OD.

    About Dr. Gary Goberville, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346233780
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Goberville, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goberville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goberville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goberville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Goberville. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goberville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goberville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goberville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Goberville, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.