Gary Doan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gary Doan, LMFT
Overview
Gary Doan, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Gary Doan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nowlin Psychiatric Clinic PC8414 E Shea Blvd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 367-1660Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gary Doan?
HE IS AWESOME. HE AWESOME MARRIAGE CONSLERING. HE FITTING ME IN FOR 2 HOUR SESSION.
About Gary Doan, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356506448
Frequently Asked Questions
Gary Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gary Doan works at
8 patients have reviewed Gary Doan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gary Doan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gary Doan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gary Doan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.