Dr. Gary Cullin, DC
Dr. Gary Cullin, DC is a Chiropractor in Lindenhurst, NY.
Within Normal Limits Physical Therapy PC193 N Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 842-2424
Doctor Gary Cullen He is the best giving them 5 stars. They deserve 10 in my book. The staff is very compassionate and care about all there patients. Going there 16 years. That says it all for excellent care. I was so hurt going towards surgery and he saved me from surgery. He knows MORE than a surgeon. Thank you to all in the office. May God Bless you!! Can’t thank you enough. ??
Dr. Cullin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cullin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullin.
