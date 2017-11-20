Dr. Gary Bodofsky, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Bodofsky, OD
Overview
Dr. Gary Bodofsky, OD is an Optometrist in Conway, SC. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Bodofsky works at
Locations
Conway Office1006 Church St, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 248-5513
The Vision Centers2014 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 238-5891
The Vision Centers1006a Church St, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 248-5513
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Opticare
- Planned Administration Inc
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bodofsky did a great job with my eyes. I have a difficult prescription and he nailed it the first time. Its the first time in 25 years someone got it right. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Gary Bodofsky, OD
- Optometry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Washington & Jefferson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodofsky works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodofsky.
