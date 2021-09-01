Dr. Gary Best, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Best, OD
Overview
Dr. Gary Best, OD is an Optometrist in Salem, VA.
Dr. Best works at
Locations
-
1
Gary L. Best O.d. Family Eye Care PC
904 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153
(540) 389-0731
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, and very friendly.
About Dr. Gary Best, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1770650228
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
Dr. Best has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Best accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Best works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.
